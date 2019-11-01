McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Trading Up 10.4% on Earnings Beat

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)’s stock price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $80.47 and last traded at $78.46, approximately 322,463 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 100,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,322.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $139,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,897 shares of company stock worth $780,234. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. CWM LLC increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1,847.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1,015.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78.

About McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.