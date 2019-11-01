Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 533,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 161,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,631,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.13. 2,748,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.29. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $169.04 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $146.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 92.46%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.85.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.