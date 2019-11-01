MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 66 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $377.53. 546,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

