MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,505,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501,109 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,140 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,565,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,582,000 after acquiring an additional 766,458 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 380.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 959,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,459,000 after acquiring an additional 759,435 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,736,000.

VOO stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,266. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $214.83 and a 12-month high of $279.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

