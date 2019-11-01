MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 558 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Centene by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,994,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,874,000 after buying an additional 9,795,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,368,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,956,000 after buying an additional 3,037,351 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Centene by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,976,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,985,000 after buying an additional 2,626,873 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $131,100,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,123,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,106,000 after buying an additional 2,233,222 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. 3,409,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.39 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,451,440.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

