MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 109 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,901 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,661 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 977 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,189. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $234.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day moving average is $163.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

