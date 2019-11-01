Matica Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMJ) Director Sells C$16,000.00 in Stock

Matica Enterprises Inc (CNSX:MMJ) Director Gurcharn Deol sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,000.
Matica Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.03 and a 52-week high of C$0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09.
Matica Enterprises Company Profile
