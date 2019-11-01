Masco (NYSE:MAS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.47

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 998667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Argus raised their price target on Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Buckingham Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Get Masco alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at $219,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Masco by 30.7% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Masco by 340.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 49,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 219,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Masco by 92.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.