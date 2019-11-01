Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $9.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MLM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $265.50 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $275.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.47 and its 200-day moving average is $238.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 73,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,179,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.