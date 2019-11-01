MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 229.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 185,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.48. 5,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,168. The stock has a market cap of $422.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.90. MarineMax Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.60 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. MarineMax’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that MarineMax Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of MarineMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

In other MarineMax news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.