Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 642.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 20,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.8% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the second quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 3,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

