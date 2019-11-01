MAI Capital Management Trims Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

MAI Capital Management lessened its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $212.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,234. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $344.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

