MAI Capital Management Sells 6,132 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 167,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $189.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

