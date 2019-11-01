MAI Capital Management Has $214,000 Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 235.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 208 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 16.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 246,534 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34,953 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 454.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 62.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 91.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,154 shares of company stock worth $175,163 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $148.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,154. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,347.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.62 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.