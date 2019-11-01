MAI Capital Management Decreases Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $50,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 98.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

STL remained flat at $$19.65 during midday trading on Friday. 22 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,650. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.35.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.00%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

