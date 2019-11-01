MAI Capital Management Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $498,336.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L Kevin Cox purchased 105,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $10.28. 5,632,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,658,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.