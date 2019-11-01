Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14.

Several research firms have commented on MMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.29%.

In related news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

