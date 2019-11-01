Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

MFNC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,300. The company has a market cap of $169.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Mackinac Financial has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Get Mackinac Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a 0.12000 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mackinac Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mackinac Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.