Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $27.36. Macerich shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 2,752,071 shares trading hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.90 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 284,095 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,899.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,424 shares of company stock worth $1,192,094. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,554,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,368,000 after acquiring an additional 711,878 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,228,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,543,000 after acquiring an additional 123,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,021,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,645,000 after acquiring an additional 257,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,989,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,091,000 after acquiring an additional 278,524 shares during the period.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

About Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

