Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $130.26

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:MPO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.26 and traded as low as $115.77. Macau Property Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 20,266 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $71.11 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Company Profile (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

