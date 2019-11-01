LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Gap Up to $89.70

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $87.12, but opened at $89.70. LyondellBasell Industries shares last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 2,745,998 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 385,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 881,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $226,334,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,450,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

