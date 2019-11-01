LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Gap Up to $89.70

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $87.12, but opened at $89.70. LyondellBasell Industries shares last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 2,745,998 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.24.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $83.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 764,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.61 per share, for a total transaction of $57,039,419.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 773,107 shares of company stock worth $57,638,240. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $506,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,737,000 after purchasing an additional 385,093 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,429,000 after purchasing an additional 881,932 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $226,334,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,450,000 after purchasing an additional 296,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (NYSE:LYB)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
