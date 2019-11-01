LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at DA Davidson from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of LYFT in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of LYFT to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

LYFT stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,495,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,691,890. LYFT has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $1,513,050.00. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,302.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $7,076,420 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

