LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,090,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the September 15th total of 19,920,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of LYFT stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,417. LYFT has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LYFT will post -11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,850.00. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $287,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 206,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,302.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $7,076,420.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LYFT during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LYFT in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 500.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on LYFT from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LYFT from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

