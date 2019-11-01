Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $130.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW opened at $111.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.