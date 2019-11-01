Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOW traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $112.60. 1,652,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.