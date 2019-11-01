Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $163,000.

NYSE TPX opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.67. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $91.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Richard W. Anderson sold 15,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $1,205,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,086.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Anderson sold 17,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $1,351,148.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,098 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.26.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

