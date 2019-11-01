Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,263,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Swedbank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,370,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 882,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $106.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.89.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $837.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. UBS Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

