Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,270,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 455,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,719,000 after acquiring an additional 58,475 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.38.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,179,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $261.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.83. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $275.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

