Loews Co. (NYSE:L) is Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Loews comprises approximately 1.8% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $16,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 22,489.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,547,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,596,000 after buying an additional 1,540,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after buying an additional 700,123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 203.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 568,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,064,000 after buying an additional 380,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,100,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,513,000 after buying an additional 368,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 306.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 473,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,913,000 after buying an additional 357,405 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $80,096.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.51). Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loews Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Loews currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

