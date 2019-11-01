Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT opened at $376.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

