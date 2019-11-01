Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 4.7% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,867,863,000 after buying an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,256,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,440,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,455,000 after buying an additional 72,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT opened at $376.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $399.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $382.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

In other news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.77.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.