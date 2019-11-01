Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Million

Equities analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to post sales of $10.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.40 million and the highest is $11.00 million. Livexlive Media posted sales of $7.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year sales of $48.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $50.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $76.62 million, with estimates ranging from $73.23 million to $80.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 297.90% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIVX. ValuEngine raised Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Livexlive Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

Livexlive Media stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Livexlive Media has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $32,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 80,999 shares of company stock worth $200,354 in the last three months. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 643.4% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 315,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 273,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 8.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

