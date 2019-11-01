Littelfuse, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.88. 4,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,327. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.86.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

