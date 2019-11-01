Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 225.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LNC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of LNC opened at $56.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day moving average is $61.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.