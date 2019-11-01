Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 9.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 289,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 498,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 94.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In related news, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $557,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,115 shares of company stock worth $5,285,977. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.79. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.28 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.