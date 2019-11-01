Liberty Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,594 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 3.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,513,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,600,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401,622 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,068,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,492,791,000 after acquiring an additional 769,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 7.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,262,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,023,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2,073.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,886,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,852,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Independent Research set a $127.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $115.65. The stock had a trading volume of 386,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,931. The company has a market capitalization of $224.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.