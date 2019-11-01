Liberty Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% in the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,658,337 shares of company stock valued at $859,687,030. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,093,372. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.02 and a 52-week high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.54.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

