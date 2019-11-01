Liberty Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,684,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

