Liberty Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,684,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05.
In related news, Director Denise M. Morrison purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, for a total transaction of $171,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
