Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 795.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.28.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 30,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $72.19 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

