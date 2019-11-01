Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 260.6% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,764,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50.

