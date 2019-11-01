Leslie Young Sells 25,000 Shares of Giga Metals Corp (TSE:HNC) Stock

Giga Metals Corp (TSE:HNC) Senior Officer Leslie Young sold 25,000 shares of Giga Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$11,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,258.

Leslie Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 24th, Leslie Young sold 25,000 shares of Giga Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total value of C$10,500.00.

