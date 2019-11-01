Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Issues Earnings Results

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lendingtree had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TREE traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $365.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $317.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.82. Lendingtree has a 52 week low of $199.15 and a 52 week high of $434.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.17.

In other news, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total value of $674,639.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,991.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total value of $312,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,280,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (down from $420.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.33.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

