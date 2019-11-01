Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-$5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.9-$11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.82 billion.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Leidos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.50.

Get Leidos alerts:

NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,255. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. Leidos’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leidos will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 31.05%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.