Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Director Judy C. Odom Sells 10,000 Shares

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $508,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,988.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LEG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.35. 945,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,174. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.10. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $52.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 386.0% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 63.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

