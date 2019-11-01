Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 611,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LM. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Legg Mason from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legg Mason from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of LM traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. 476,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,946. Legg Mason has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Legg Mason in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

