Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $55.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

