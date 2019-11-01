Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Cuts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,637 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $594,453,000 after acquiring an additional 106,871 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in FedEx by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $396,258,000 after acquiring an additional 426,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedEx by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,579,000 after acquiring an additional 427,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,189. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $234.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.