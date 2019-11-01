Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 393 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $55.00. 3,771,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,088,738. The firm has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

