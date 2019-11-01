Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.87. 3,361,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,003. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $95.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $89.98.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.