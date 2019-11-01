Lawrence P. Reinhold Sells 1,304 Shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE SYX opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. Systemax Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.49 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.09.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 23.14%. Equities analysts forecast that Systemax Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

SYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after acquiring an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 4.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 779,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 32.9% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 70,822 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 96.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 267,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 130,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Systemax by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

